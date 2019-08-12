Ronin 47 / London Entertainment / SplashNews.com
A$AP Rocky wants your prayers.
Just over a week since he was released from Swedish jail and arrived back in the United States, the Grammy-nominated rapper took the stage at the 92.3 Real Street Festival at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday. In the midst of his first performance back, the star took some time to address his fans after spending the past month in jail.
"I'm so happy to be here right now. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I'm here right now. God is good. You know what I'm saying? People who wouldn't even f--k with me felt sympathy and sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me. That uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can't thank y'all enough. That was crazy. Thank you so much," the 30-year-old told the crowd.
Before leaving the stage, he reiterated his happiness and encouraged fans to keep praying for him ahead of the verdict on Wednesday.
"I know y'all was praying for me. Imma need y'all to keep praying for me," he said. "Hopefully with God's will, I'm not guilty and s--t."
In early July, the star was arrested in Sweden for alleged gross assault and pleaded not guilty. The rapper was released on Aug. 2 until a judgment in the trial slated for Wednesday.
Following his release, the star said on Instagram, "THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT."
