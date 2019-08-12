What's a woman to do when she's left alone in a foreign country? If she's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny, she makes her way to an internet café to video chat with her daughter.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jenny informs her daughter that Sumit has gone back home to his family in an effort to keep their lie—that he has a new job far away and she's not in his life—secure.

"He had to go back to his family's house, so I'm just kind of by myself in the apartment now," Jenny tells her daughter.

His lie? It's not flying.