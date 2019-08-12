Angela and Michael

She's back! After appearing in season two of Before the 90 Days, Angela is back in front of the cameras. After the reunion, she took Michael back, but she's still concerned about his social media activities. However, she's moving forward with the wedding and is planning another trip to Nigeria to see him and discuss his social media behavior. Despite her hesitations, she asked her daughter if she would either donate one of her eggs and/or be her surrogate with Michael. To that, her daughter Skyla said, "Michael don't need no kids, he's a grandpa now."

Rebecca and Zied

Rebecca made her way to Tunisia to meet the man she hopes will become husband number four, but first she went shopping for lingerie. "We do a lot of sexting," she admitted, noting he's seen every inch of her body already, with filters.

"At my age, I don't want to take anything slow and definitely not with Zied," she said.

The whole filter thing concerned her quite a bit, especially since he showed up to the airport with a filtered picture of her on his shirt.

"Rebecca not like the picture, but so beautiful," Zied said. "So much perfect."