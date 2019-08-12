Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
There's never a dull moment on Cardi B's social media.
The Grammy-winning rapper took her beloved honesty to her Instagram on Sunday with a snap of herself sporting colorful braids, vibrant pink pants, black and white sneakers and a sheer, long-sleeved turtleneck crop top exposing most of her chest.
"I can't swim so I bought these titties so I can float," the star bluntly captioned the photo.
The photo has amassed more than 2 million likes since she posted and caught the eye of some fellow stars, including DJ Diplo.
"Your a genius," he commented as others pointed out his grammatical error.
Meanwhile, sister Hennessy Carolina left some heart-eye emojis for her famous sibling. The star, who welcomed daughter Kulture last summer, previously explained she wanted plastic surgery for a breast "renovation" after the birth, noting she had previously gotten them "done" at 19. "Kulture did me bad," she wrote on Instagram back in September 2018. In May, the star confirmed to ET she had gotten them "redone."
And through it all, we can always count on Cardi to keep it real.
Party Girl
The rapper left little to the imagination at TakeOff's 25 birthday party, which she attended with his Migos band mate and her husband Offset.
Bandana Bardi
Who says bandanas are only meant to be an accessory? The "I Like It" rapper thinks outside the box with this fiery ensemble by Bryan Hearns. Even more stylish? If you look closely, you'll notice it's adorned with crystals.
Jewel in the Crown
The Bronx-born artist shuts down the 2019 Grammys red carpet with this over-the-top Thierry Mugler gown from its 1995 archive.
Flower Power
Looking like a literal bouquet of flowers, the 26-year-old star struts her stuff on the streets of New York City in this Moschino get-up.
White Hot, Hot, Hot
Giving Coachella fans a bondage-style moment, Cardi brings the heat to Indio, Calif. with this custom, white-hot outfit by Bryan Hearns.
Cowgirl Couture
Can we get a "yeehaw?" The "Money" rapper goes country glam for the 2019 Rodeo Houston in this custom Bryan Hearns outfit.
Fierce and Fabulous
Not surprisingly, Belcalis Almanzar drops jaws during her 2019 Grammys performance. She rocks a 1995 archive Thierry Mugler bodysuit, which comes with larger-than-life feathers. Okurr!
Stop the Presses
Never one to shy away from bold prints and patterns, the 26-year-old star wears this audacious Moschino dress. It's safe to say all eyes are on her during the fashion powerhouse's dinner.
Money Bag
The Bronx-born rapper makes everyone green with envy in her custom emerald two-piece by Vex Clothing, Dare to Be Vintage robe and Balenciaga boots. If anything, she most certainly is giving us "trap Selena" vibes.
The Cat's Meow
The Hustlers actress turns heads during Milan Fashion Week with her wild (literally) Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. From her cheetah-print sunnies to the tiger-striped coat, this was a lewk, hunny.
Va-Va-Voom
Cardi B turns up the heat while at the NYFW The Shows with this jaw-dropping get-up.
It's Called Fashun
Belcalis takes high-fashion to another level while attending Paris Fashion Week. This fabulous Michael Costello dress and hat calls for two snaps and one twirl.
Golden Girl
For her "Money" music video, she wears a custom, head-to-toe Laurel Dewitt outfit that pays tribute to Lil' Kim. The lavish ruby jewels, intricate headpiece and over-the-top top bustier and skirt are everything.
Oh My Feathers!
Yes, those are feathers, dahling. The 26-year-old star looks gussied up in this lavish Christian Cowan suit.
Iconique
Cardi B shuts down the house while performing at Streetz Fest 2K17. Her vibrant graffiti-printed bodysuit is just as bright and bold as the rapper herself.
Canadian Tuxedo
Denim on denim! The 25-year-old star makes a jean-ius fashion statement with her Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket and pants. Her bra is by Namalia.
Barbie Vibes
Looking like a real-life Barbie, Bardi stuns in her hot pink two-piece, valero jacket and boots. She wears a custom Bryan Hearns outfit during the Super Bowl pre-show in Atlanta.
She Bad
Cardi B channels Linda Evangelista with this flashy ensemble that's almost identical to what the supermodel wore in the '90s. She dazzles the stage with a bodysuit by Vex Clothing, custom accessories from Laurel Dewitt and vintage boots from Chanel.
Your Highness
The 2018 Met Gala theme brings Catholic motifs and religious-inspired designs to the extravagant event, and Bardi takes us to church with her ostentatious Moschino gown and headpiece.
More Is More
Sometimes, more is more and the 26-year-old star knows it. She opts for a wildly colorful dress at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens.
Perfectly Pink
The Bronx-born artists brings the glitz and the glam during her Jimmy Kimmel Live performance with this glimmering hot pink ensemble. She wears a feather coat by Adrienne Landau, a bandeau bra and pants by Cheng-Huai Chuang and vintage frames from Chanel.
Green With Envy
Cardi knows how to make a state-mint! Mint green is arguably one of the hardest colors to pull off on the red carpet, but the rapper knocks it out of the park with this Ralph & Russo gown.
Royal Blues
The "I Like It" singer surprises fans during the Revolve Festival at Coachella. She joins her boo thang, Offset, wearing a flamboyant Louis Vuitton dress.
Pretty in Pink
Cardi B brings a pop of color to her wardrobe with this quirky, colorful ensemble. Aside from the hot pink shoes, which are Casadei, she wears head-to-toe Moschino from the SS19 collection.
