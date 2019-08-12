Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Aniston. Steve Carell. It's finally here: Apple has released the first trailer for The Morning Show, the tech giant's new show that will appear on Apple TV+, the new streaming platform from the makers of the iPhone. Described as a "high stakes drama," The Morning Show takes a look at the people behind morning TV.

In addition to Witherspoon, Aniston and Carell, the series also stars Black Mirror veteran Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry. Witherspoon and Aniston are executive producers on the series alongside Kerry Ehrin, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn and Lauren Levy Neustadter.

Aniston stars as Karen Kessler, Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson and Carell as Mitch Kessler.