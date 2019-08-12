There are not one, but two babies on the way for Bode Miller and Morgan Beck Miller!

The married alpine ski racer and beach volleyball pro revealed on Today they're expecting identical twin boys, bringing Bode's longtime inkling to life.

"Bode from the beginning of our relationship has always said I want identical twin boys born on my birthday and this time, when we found out I was pregnant, I said, 'Do you think it's twin boys this time?' And he said, 'No,' so I went to the ultrasound by myself and sure enough identical twin boys," Morgan explained to Today's Savannah Guthrie. The babies are due on Nov. 11, just a month after Bode's birthday on Oct. 12.

The couple also announced the pregnancy on social media with adorable photos taken by Rich Lander of Chard Photo of their kids posing with balloons that spell "TWINS."

The announcement comes just over a year since their 19-month-old daughter Emeline "Emmy" Miller tragically died following a drowning accident at a neighbor's pool. Four months later, the couple welcomed son Easton.