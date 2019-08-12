Instagram
Congratulations are in order for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon!
The Bachelor in Paradise couple tied the knot in Newport, R.I. on Sunday. While several members of their franchise family attended the big day, Jade Roper Tolbert, who was one of Ashley's bridesmaids, and Tanner Tolbert missed the wedding.
Tanner explained why they were unable to attend via Instagam on Sunday.
"When your pediatrician tells you that you shouldn't travel to the wedding... but you really wanted to wear your bridesmaid's dress..." he wrote alongside a photo of Jade wearing an emerald gown along with the hashtags #ThereInSpirit and #WhenJaredMetAshley.
Jade also sent a sweet message to the couple.
"Ashley and Jared, Happy Wedding Day!" she wrote on Instagram. "I've been teary today and have been looking back on all the memories we've made together— even way back when we knew Jared was in love with you, he just didn't know it yet! You two have been the best friends we could ask for; you've been there for us since our beginning, too, have been two of our biggest supporters, and have loved our little family like your own. We are so lucky to know you. It's heartbreaking we can't be there physically with you today as you become your own family, but we will always be here to love and support you and to lift you up. I cannot think of two people more perfect and more compatible than you two. Wishing you a love and joy filled wedding celebration. We love you so much and we can't wait to celebrate big when you get home!"
Ashley and Jared's wedding came about two weeks after Jade gave birth to her son Brooks Easton Tolbert. Considering the child's due date was so close to the wedding date, there was always a chance Jade and Tanner wouldn't get to see Ashley and Jared walk down the aisle. Still, their presence was surely missed, especially since the four reality stars are such good pals. Not only did they appear on the same seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette (Ashley and Jade were on Chris Soules' season while Tanner and Jared were on Kaitlyn Bristowe's), but they also appeared on the same season of Bachelor in Paradise. Over the course of their friendship, they've gone on trips together, celebrated major milestones and so much more. Ashley and Jared even call Tanner the "fairy godmother" of their relationship and were planning on having him serve as their wedding officiant.
Jade and Tanner weren't the only ones from the show who missed the big day. Chris Harrison also wasn't able to attend. However, he sent along his best wishes.
"It started on a beach when she said yes...and it really starts today when they say I do," the host wrote on Instagram. "Killing me not to be with my #Bachelor family today to celebrate the wedding and love story of @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon I send my blessing, prayers and my @theyearofelan So don't screw this up."
Still, there were plenty of Bachelor stars who attended the big day—including Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Becca Tilly, Amanda Stanton, Jason Tartick, Bristowe, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone.
To see photos from the wedding weekend, check out the gallery.
Instagram / Nick Viall
The Boys
Co-stars Dean Unglert and Nick Viall lend the groom-to-be some support before he ties the knot. Nick wrote, "About to hand Jared over to Ashley."
Instagram / Jason Tartick
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe
The Bachelorette season 14 star posted this photo of him with his girlfriend and Bachelorette season 11 star at the wedding, writing, "To health, wealth, love, happiness and all the time in the world to enjoy it! Honored to be part of @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon big day!"
Instagram / Elan Gale
She Ready
Former Bachelor franchise executive producer Elan Gale posted this photo of Ashley at the wedding rehearsal dinner, writing, "We had to make sure to get one last laugh/cry in before the wedding." Host Chris Harrison commented, "She'll be thankful you posted that pic." Ashley wrote, "Lazy eye appearance too!"
Instagram / Elan Gale
Almost Wedding Time
Former Bachelor franchise producer Elan Gale shared this photo of the bride and groom-to-be at their wedding rehearsal dinner. Ashley is wearing a two-piece lace Tarik Ediz gown.
Instagram / Molly C. Quinn
Nick Viall
The Bachelor season 21 star, who starred with Ashley and Jared on Bachelor in Paradise season three, appears at the wedding venue in this photo shared by former executive producer Elan Gale's girlfriend, Castle alum Molly C. Quinn.
Instagram / Becca Tilley
Wedding Rehearsal Party
Bottoms up! Almost time to get married!
Instagram / Jessica Clarke
The Bride and Groom-to-Be
Ben Higgins' girlfriend Jessica Clarke posted this sweet photo of the bride and groom-to-be at their wedding rehearsal
Instagram / Becca Tilley
The Bride's Rehearsal Dinner Look
Ashley is seen at her rehearsal dinner, as seen in a photo posted by her Bachelor season 19 co-star Becca Tilley.
Instagram / Tanya Rad
Ben Higgins
On Air With Ryan Seacrest co-host Tanya Rad shared this photo of the Bachelor season 10 star and Ashley's The Bachelor Winter Games co-star at the wedding rehearsal dinner.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!