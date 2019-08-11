It looks like Nikki Bella and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev are still going strong!

On Sunday, the adorable pair had a fun date night at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Posing for pictures at the star-studded awards ceremony, the couple packed on the PDA and put their love on full display.

In fact, the two couldn't keep their hands off each other during the red carpet. At one point, they locked lips and kissed in front of the cameras. Making things even cuter during their photo-ops, the former WWE Diva playfully (pretend) kicked her sister Brie Bella as she was holding onto her Dancing With the Stars beau.

Of course, the trio was having a ball during their step-and-repeat.

For the special occasion, the Nikki sizzled in a beige lamé ensemble. She opted for loose-fitted bell bottom pants and an asymmetrical top that totally evoked '70s vibes.