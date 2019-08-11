VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
In the last few hours, it's been a roller-coaster of events for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
The longtime couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, decided to call it quits after nearly eight months of marriage. News of their split rocked the online world, especially after the two recently celebrated 10 years of being together.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old "Mother's Daughter" singer said in a statement shared with us. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."
The two still plan to take care of their pets, according to the statement.
However, the announcement of Miley and Liam's breakup doesn't come as a surprise to those who know them closely, as they've been separated for quite some time, E! News has learned.
Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter
And as of late, the two gal pals have been making headlines. On Saturday, they were spotted kissing during their Lake Como, Italy trip. However, it appears they are just having some fun and it's nothing serious, according to a source.
E! News has learned their friendship has become stronger as they've bonded over their public breakups. And while the two have been friends for quite some time, it seems they've become much closer.
All in all, it seems the gal pals are trying to focus on their career. At least, that's what a source previously told E! News of Cyrus. "Miley has been preparing for a new wave of her music career," the insider dished, adding that the Hunger Games actor is "focused on a more simplified lifestyle."
According to that same source, "it's been a rough year" for both Liam and Miley, but it looks like the 26-year-old singer is trying to make the best of it.
And from the looks of her recent girls' trip with Carter and her sister Brandi Cyrus, it seems to have helped! In fact, E! News has learned she's in a much happier and healthier place. She's focused on her finishing up her music, working out and more.