Sometimes you just need some R&R!

For the mega-popular K-Pop group, BTS, it seems they're ready to take an "extended" break, and rightfully so! The South Korean boy band, which includes Jimin, V: The Series, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM, has been non-stop since their debut in 2013.

On Sunday, BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, announced the band's news in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation," the statement read. "Today's LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations."

The statement continued, "This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly."