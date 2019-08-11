Adele's Summer Vacation Photos Will Give You Major FOMO

Adeleis having the summer of her life, judging from her Instagram pics.

The 31-year-old British notoriously private singer rarely posts on social media, but when she does, it's a treat for everybody. On Sunday, Adele shared some photos from a recent trip with friends to what appears to be the Colorado River area. The pics show her riding on a boat, swimming in a reservoir, hiking up a mountain and inside a canyon and smiling by a campfire.

Naturally, many fans took the opportunity to communicate with Adele their deepest desire: For her to release new music.

"Where is 30?" one user asked, referring to what the singer has hinted to be the title of her rumored fourth studio album, the followup to her 2015 record 25.

It is speculated that like her previous records, Adele's new music will address her love life. In March, Adele was spotted at a New York City recording studio. Weeks later, her rep announced that the singer and husband Simon Konecki had split after more than eight years together. The two share a 6-year-old son, Angelo.