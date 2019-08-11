Adele's Summer Vacation Photos Will Give You Major FOMO

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 12:50 PM

Adele

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Adeleis having the summer of her life, judging from her Instagram pics.

The 31-year-old British notoriously private singer rarely posts on social media, but when she does, it's a treat for everybody. On Sunday, Adele shared some photos from a recent trip with friends to what appears to be the Colorado River area. The pics show her riding on a boat, swimming in a reservoir, hiking up a mountain and inside a canyon and smiling by a campfire.

Naturally, many fans took the opportunity to communicate with Adele their deepest desire: For her to release new music.

"Where is 30?" one user asked, referring to what the singer has hinted to be the title of her rumored fourth studio album, the followup to her 2015 record 25.

It is speculated that like her previous records, Adele's new music will address her love life. In March, Adele was spotted at a New York City recording studio. Weeks later, her rep announced that the singer and husband Simon Konecki had split after more than eight years together. The two share a 6-year-old son, Angelo.

Watch

Adele Allegedly Must Say Goodbye to $90 Million

Other fans simply relayed their well wishes to Adele over her R&R time.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

Woo-Hoo!

Vacation time! In August 2019, the singer shared some snaps from a recent vacation to what appeared to be the Colorado River area.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

Super Woman!

Adele flexes her muscles on a mountain

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

Taking a Dip

Adele swims in a river.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

Marshmallows?

Adele hangs out with friends by a campfire.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

For the 'Gram

Adele takes a perfect Instagram photo.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

All Smiles

Adele poses for a pic...oops, missed it.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

Looking Up

Adele crouches in a cavern in a canyon.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

Later Navigator

Adele lounges on the bow.

Adele, Summer Vacation 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Adele

Loungin'

The singer lounges inside the boat.

"YOU LOOK SO HAPPY ITS WHAT YOU DESERVE," one user wrote.

