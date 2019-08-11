Is Miley Cyrus trying to relay a message about her and Liam Hemsworth's breakup?

The 26-year-old singer's rep announced on Saturday that the pair had split, less than eight months after they wed in Nashville, following a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship. Miley has been vacationing over the past week in Italy with her sister Brandi Cyrus and some girlfriends, including Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's recent ex. On Friday, the two were photographed kissing and cuddling during their trip.

On Saturday, Kaitlynn, 30, posted on her Instagram Story a selfie video of her and Miley dancing to "Bangerz," the title track from the singer's 2013 album that was released after her previous split from Hemsworth.

In the clip, Miley also sings along to the lyric, "Why I need his millis / When I got Billy on the speed dial," which refers to her dad and fellow musician Billy Ray Cyrus.