Everything That Went Down at 2019 Beautycon Los Angeles

It's that time of year, when beauty devotees gather around for a weekend of pure bliss: Beautycon.
This weekend, celebrities, influencers, makeup artists and more celebrated their love of beauty in sunny Los Angeles. And while this is the place to discover new products, this year was a bit different, as beauty brands and stars touched on important topics.
Most notably, Priyanka Chopra gave an inspiring speech during her fire-side chat on Saturday. There, she encouraged women to band together instead of feed into the "cat fight" narrative. "The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow," she said. "We're 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power."
Kelly Rowland also shared the ways she finally found happiness and challenged attendees to embrace the things that make a person unique.
"I'm happy in my skin. Secure in being myself and understanding womanhood, motherhood, wifehood," Rowland expressed. "I remember wanting to see texture and wanting to see brown… seeing a magazine cover, saying, 'This is what beauty looks like.' And it was three white women with blonde hair. We still have a way to go."
Of course, Beautycon was also filled with sneak peeks of upcoming product launches, epic swag and more. Keep scrolling below, to see everything that went down during Beautycon Los Angeles.
Epic Swag
What would a massive beauty convention be without epic swag? While some booths handed out hair accessories, astrological makeup bags, others took it to the next level, like letting guests paint Converse sneakers with liquid lipstick.
Perfume Samples From Ariana Grande's Upcoming Fragrance
Attendees with the VIP badges got their hands on a sample of Ariana Grande's upcoming fragrance, which is cheekily called "Thank U, Next." The perfume launches later this month, so Beautycon devotees definitely got a sneak peek!
New Makeup Goodies
Of course, the beauty convention is full of new makeup goodies and attendees were able to see the latest and greatest before anyone else! Revlon, for example, showcased their upcoming brow products for guests to try out.
Mother-Daughter Moments
Beautycon seems to be the ultimate place for a fun mother-daughter weekend! This year, many famous duos attended the LA-based convention, including Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin, Kandi Burruss and Riley Burruss and Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Spills the Tea on Blue Ivy
Beyoncé's mom spills the tea on Saturday, revealing that Blue Ivy is a makeup artist in the making. "I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" Knowles-Lawson told ET at the event. "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"
Jhené Aiko Goes Into MUA Mode
The singer-songwriter unleashes her inner makeup artist skills and does YouTuber Bretman Rock's glam during their fire-side chat. What's more? As she's applying makeup, she's singing her hit song "Triggered." #goals!
Larger-Than-Life Booths
While insane booths are a Beautycon staple, it seems this year was full of larger-than-life ones, with some featuring cute Instagram traps (aka photo op moments!), massive makeup displays and more.
We can't wait to see what happens at next year's event.