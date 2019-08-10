Kylie Jenner is turning heads on her birthday vacay!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder turned 22 on Saturday and has been celebrating all weekend in Italy aboard a reported $250-million luxury yacht named Tranquility that she is renting. On Friday, Kylie was photographed aboard wearing a $45 white string velour Sorella thong bikini while hanging out with BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

She and beau Travis Scott were also seen riding a jet ski together, with Kylie wearing a colorful outfit resembling a mini dress.

The two were accompanied on their trip by their daughter Stormi Webster, 1, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner and other family members and friends.