Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Her Lavish 22nd Birthday Trip to Italy

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 9:50 AM

Kylie Jenner's birthday trip is just as luxurious as you could have imagined.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul turned 22 on Saturday. Her beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and several members of her family are celebrating with her in Italy, where she has reportedly rented a $250-million luxury yacht.

On Saturday, Kylie posted her first photos from her birthday trip.

In one pic, she is seen posing in a hot pink strapless feathered mini dress on a deck in the middle of a giant floral arrangement containing sunflowers and spelling out "22."

In another photo, Kylie, wearing the same dress, showcases a large diamond chain pendant bearing her Kylie Cosmetics lips logo—a birthday gift from Travis.

Another pic shows an elegantly decorated table with plates of sliced fruit, croissants and cheese, as well as small arrangements of flowers.

A fourth pic shows a server displaying a tray of what appear to be piña coladas. A fifth pic shows a hallway filled with loose yellow and white balloons.

Kylie also posted on her Instagram Story videos from her official birthday party at night, showing her celebrating with Travis and friends and being presented with a tray of shots and sparklers.

"This is my present. I've been waiting for this all f--king day!" she says

Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's Drunk Makeup Tutorial

Kylie's mom Kris Jenner posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself posing among the yellow and white balloons in a yellow patterned outfit.

"Morning Sunshine! #HappyBirthdayKylie #love," she wrote, along with a long string of yellow heart emojis.

See photos from Kylie's birthday trip to Italy:

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pretty in Pink

This is 22!

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Bling Alert

Kylie showcases a new necklace.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Necklace, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Sparkle Sparkle

Kylie showcases her new bling.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Elegant Spread

Guests enjoyed fresh fruit, croissants and cheese.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Bottoms Up!

Piña coladas all around!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Party!

Travis Scott joins the birthday evening festivities.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Shots!

Kylie is presented with a birthday tray.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday

Splash News

Couples' Ride

Kylie and beau Travis Scott ride a jet ski in Positano, Italy.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday

Splash News

Jet Ski Fun

Kylie and beau Travis Scott have some fun on the water.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Celebration!

Birthday balloon fun!

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Proud Mama

Kris joins in the celebration!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Capri, Italy

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

World Travelers

There's no better way to celebrate your birthday than with the ones you love the most.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

That's Amore

The lovebirds share a sweet moment during a day trip to Nerano.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, yacht, Positano, Italy

SplashNews.com

Life on the High Seas

In Calabasas, the famous family typically drives a Rolls Royce or Range Rover, but in Italy, they opt for a more sleek speed boat.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Positano

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Fashionable Four

When in Rome, one must wear their finest attire. Well, technically this is Positano, but still. 

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, yacht, Positano

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Cannon Ball!

Sofia and Scott boldly jump off the yacht's deck into the warm waters below.

Kourtney Kardashian, Portofino, Italy

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Woman in White

The mother-of-three flaunts her lean physique in a figure-hugging white dress. 

Stassie Karanikolaou, yacht, Positano

BACKGRID

Green Goddess

Kylie's BFF turns up the heat in a lime green bikini that stands out on the enormous yacht.

Kris brought along her partner Corey Gamble. Other family members spotted on the birthday trip included Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie. Kylie was also accompanied by BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

Sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were photographed out in Los Angeles on Friday night.

 

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!

