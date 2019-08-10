Kylie Jenner's birthday trip is just as luxurious as you could have imagined.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul turned 22 on Saturday. Her beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and several members of her family are celebrating with her in Italy, where she has reportedly rented a $250-million luxury yacht.

On Saturday, Kylie posted her first photos from her birthday trip.

In one pic, she is seen posing in a hot pink strapless feathered mini dress on a deck in the middle of a giant floral arrangement containing sunflowers and spelling out "22."

In another photo, Kylie, wearing the same dress, showcases a large diamond chain pendant bearing her Kylie Cosmetics lips logo—a birthday gift from Travis.

Another pic shows an elegantly decorated table with plates of sliced fruit, croissants and cheese, as well as small arrangements of flowers.

A fourth pic shows a server displaying a tray of what appear to be piña coladas. A fifth pic shows a hallway filled with loose yellow and white balloons.

Kylie also posted on her Instagram Story videos from her official birthday party at night, showing her celebrating with Travis and friends and being presented with a tray of shots and sparklers.

"This is my present. I've been waiting for this all f--king day!" she says