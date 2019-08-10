Wayfair's 48-Hour Clearout Sale Is On: Save Up to 70% Now

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking to stock up on dorm essentials? Decorating your first place? Or just looking to update your home sweet home? Well, you're in luck. Wayfair's 48-Hour Clearout Sale start today!
We're talking mattresses, bedroom furniture, living room furniture, outdoor furniture, area rugs, bedding, curtains, storage solutions, lighting, decor, accent chairs, bathroom upgrades, appliances and tableware.
We've picked a few of our faves from the thousands of items on sale. But be quick—the Wayfair 48-Hour Clearout Sale ends Aug. 12!
This bed's metal and solid wood frame are clean-lined, while its upholstery ties it all together with button tufts and a solid hue. Also available in black, blue, tan, blue velvet, gray velvet and ivory velvet.
This metal bed showcases an open design and boasts a glossy finish. Plus, it includes a slat system for accommodating a fitting mattress of your choice (no box spring required). Available in matte black, bronze, white and gold.
This mid-centuries modern style coffee table is crafted with an x-shaped metal frame that boasts a chrome or goldtone finish for a touch of glam appeal. The circular tabletop is made from clear tempered glass and supports up to 100 lbs.
Capture the feeling of an beach home or farmhouse with this rustic, solid hardwood pantry. A deep, easy-gliding drawer separates two large cabinets with magnetic closure doors and adjustable shelving inside.
Crafted from popular wood and veneers, this dining table showcases an antique white finish and turned legs, perfect for adding modern farmhouse appeal to your dining room. A removable leaf extends it to 84-inches long, able to seat up to eight.
This microfiber sheet set is non-pilling and wrinkle-resistant. Also available in mint, burgundy, sage, lavender, eggplant, blue, aqua, royal blue, navy, black, ivory, light brown, brown, camel, gray, light gray, stone, dark cream, cream and rose blush.
These noise-reducing curtain panels (sold individually) have a convenient rod pocket that makes installation a breeze, while a 3-inch bottom hem offers a tailored finish. Also available in blush, black, marine, navy, pearl, red, sage green and taupe.
This classic chandelier is height adjustable with dimmable lights, and is also available in chrome finish.
This set of three, modeled after fishing sinkers—also known as knocks—lends coastal charm to any room in your home.
In addition to keeping time, this hourglass adds rustic style to your space and is a classic statement piece.
This eye-catching and affordable armchair is ready to bring a bit of mid-century aesthetic to any room. Also available in gray, cafe and pimento.
Does it get more classic than the club chair? And this one is over $1,600 off! Also available in black.
This accent chair is simple, timless elegance. Also available in charcoal, smoky gray, cafe, violet and rose.
If you haven't hopped on the air-fryer trend yet, what are you waiting for? This deluxe model is 73% off!
Modeled after vintage glass jugs, this beverage dispenser offers a versatile look with a touch of country charm.
Add a touch of earthy elegance to your table settlings with this gold marbled design. Also available in blue and pink.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?