This Weekend's Best Sales: Topshop, Anthropologie & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

Anthropologie

SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% on every dress. Plus, free shipping on orders over $100.

Barneys

SHOP NOW: Take an extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25.

Bed Bath & Beyond

SHOP NOW: Shop their summer clearance with items starting at $1.99

Gap

SHOP NOW: Take 40% off everything during their Friends & Family Sale with code FRIEND. Take extra 10% off with code SCORE.