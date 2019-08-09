Major casting news!

Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater are set to star in UCP's TV adaptation of Wondery's hit podcast Dr. Death. The project, which will be a limited series and is currently being shopped by UCP, is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who will be played by Dornan.

The character is described as a young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, a man who was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed when patients were left dead. The series will explore the "twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us," according to the announcement, released on Friday.