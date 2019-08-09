Inside Shawn Mendes' 21st Birthday Party With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes certainly had a 21st birthday to remember!

The singer celebrated the milestone on Thursday night at a party at Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with rumored girlfriend and "Señorita" duet partner Camila Cabello and friends.

Mendes and Cabello, 22, were filmed sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.

Others clips show Mendes dancing and also telling the crowd, "I'm too drunk to give a speech right now, I can't do it...I'm sorry. I love you guys."

Hours earlier, he and Cabello were spotted at the members-only club DUMBO House. In the morning, the pair was seen on a breakfast date at the Jack's Wife Freda bistro.

On Friday, she posted on her Instagram page an undated photo of her and Mendes, writing, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"