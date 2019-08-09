Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Support From Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu on Broadway Opening Night

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 7:23 AM

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal had a special fan nearby on his opening night. 

On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actor celebrated the official opening of Sea Wall/The Life on Broadway, sponsored by Fiji Water, at the Hudson Theater. He and fellow actor Tom Sturridge star together in the production and stepped out on the red carpet together after the show as photographers documented the evening. 

Gyllenhaal's reported girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu was noticeably missing from his side, but did pose on the red carpet solo before the show, donning a champagne-colored spaghetti strap gown and black loafers. 

After the show, a celebration was held at NYC seafood eatery Redeye Grill.

Jeanne Cadieu

According to an eyewitness, Jeanne waited for Jake and Tom after the performance, but the Spider-Man: Far From Home star entered the after-party solo.

As for his off-screen leading lady, she entered a few minutes later with Gyllenhaal's mom.

Per the eyewitness, Jeanne was "chummy" with the actor's family and was spotted chatting with his famous sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as Sebastian Stan and others at a table.

While Jake spoke with people associated with the play, Jeanne talked with Maggie and Stan's girlfriend, actress Margarita Levieva

The model was described as very familiar and relaxed in front of Jake's family and friends.

Tom Sturridge, Jake Gyllenhaal

She and the Broadway star have been romantically linked since last summer, though the two have kept mum on their relationship and don't follow each other on Instagram. 

In late December 2018, the two were spotted on a stroll in Paris walking arm in arm. 

"They were smiling the whole time," a source described at the time, "and looked very happy." 

