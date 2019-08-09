Eva Longoria is spilling secrets about her celeb pals!

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, alongside Julianne Moore, the actress took part in a game of "Shady Questions." During the game, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star answered a series of questions about her A-list peers.

When asked which of her famous friends got the "drunkest" at her 2016 wedding to José Bastón, Longoria said it was a "toss" between two major celebs: Ricky Martin and Victoria Beckham!

Fun fact: Beckham actually designed the wedding gown that her longtime pal Longoria wore on her special day.