Fair warning: Things are about to get crazy up in here.

In honor of Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday, she and big sis Khloe Kardashian are popping bottles of Don Julio 1942. But it's not for a big party like one would expect. Instead the two sisters are getting a bit tipsy for the purpose of doing their makeup on camera. And as one can predict, things get wild pretty fast.

To start, Kylie takes a shot all by herself, simply because she is bored. She then chases the shot of tequila with a big sip of Red Bull. When Khloe finally arrives, she jokes, "I used to do a Red Bull and alcohol too, but now that I am 703, I don't."

Eventually, after taking nearly five shots, they get started on the makeup portion of the video. However, there are multiple interruptions from various family members, including Kris Jenner, Malika Haqqand Sofia Ritchie, all of whom are invited but seemingly are apprehensive of going because of Kylie and Khloe's state of intoxication. Or, as Kris refers to them, they are "drunky monkeys."