Growing up in the spotlight isn't all sunshine and daisies, contrary to popular opinion.

Rumer Willis can attest to the harsh criticism she faced on a daily basis throughout her childhood, simply because she is the daughter of Demi Mooreand Bruce Willis. "They said I had a huge jaw. They said I had a ′potato head'," she shares in an interview with the Huffington Post.

Understandably, this ever-flowing commentary from the media and critics shaped the star's perspective of herself. She says that at a young age she "didn't really understand having value in myself yet."

"My mind went to, ‘OK, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued,'" the 30-year-old shares. Now, the actress is redefining the way she talks to herself and others, even on social media.