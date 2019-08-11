It's finally time for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards!

Stars are heading to Hermosa Beach, Calif. to celebrate the hard work of their peers. Just like in years past, there is plenty of fabulous fashion on the red carpet.

Avengers: Endgame enters the night with nine nods—making it the most nominated film of the night. Lil Nas X leads the music categories with a total of five nods, and Post Malone follows closely behind with four nominations. As for TV's top contenders, Stranger Things has six nominations, and Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters have five nods each.

Some celebs are heading into the award show with a win under their belts. For instance, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are the recipients of the Decade Awards, and Taylor Swift is the winner of the first-ever Icon Award.

The award show is sure to be a memorable night. Lucy Hale is hosting the event along with David Dobrik. Can't wait to catch all of the action? Fans can see the live show by watching FOX starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.