When it comes to the drama between Caelynn Miller-Keys and Blake Horstmann, Dean Unglert has taken a side.

While appearing on the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins, the Bachelor in Paradise contestant didn't waste anytime in discussing this season's drama.

From the start, Dean voiced his disappointment at Blake for sharing private text messages.

"I got a big issue with the text messages. I respect what he did at first…I appreciate him apologizing for something he may not be proud of and taking ownership of that," he explained. "What really crossed the line for me was he took private messages between him and another girl who didn't consent to him releasing these messages and blasted them publicly to his followers which gets picked up to the news outlets."

Dean continued, "Publishing and publicizing private text messages without consent from the other person as a public figure is one of the most disgraceful things you can do. I think it's almost equivalent to sharing someone's nudes."