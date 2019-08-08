Where can you mix and mingle with more than 70 stars of Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives, Southern Charm, Below Deck and more? Only at BravoCon.

Tickets for the convention experience go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. ET and prices for the three-day event start at $299.

What will you be getting for that price? Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will film its biggest show ever on Friday, Nov. 14 out of the Hammerstein Ballroom. The episode will be filmed in front of the show's largest audience to date and have the most Bravo stars ever sharing the same stage.