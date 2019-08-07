The drama on Bachelor in Paradise continues to unfold, and we're only two episodes in!

For those who haven't watched Season 6 of the ABC dating series, Blake Horstmann has weaved a very tangled web with his love affairs. Apparently, the 30-year-old star was involved with fellow co-stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman at the same time.

During the reality TV series, it was revealed that Blake hooked up with both women at the Stagecoach Festival in April. Additionally, he was also talking to Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, who are also on the dating show.

Making things even more scandalous, on Tuesday, Horstmann released alleged text messages he had with Miller-Keyes before Paradise. According to the 30-year-old star, he felt this was the only way to clear his name after he felt his "character" was being "attacked" on the show.

On Wednesday evening, Caelynn broke her silence over the matter in a lengthy Instagram post. "I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see," she wrote. "and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless."

Still with us?!