Daphne Oz Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

It's finally time to meet Daphne Oz's bundle of joy!

The MasterChef Junior judge and husband John Jovanovic welcomed their fourth child together, a daughter named Giovanna Ines Jovanovi, her rep confirmed to People. Their little girl arrived on Wednesday night, weighing in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

Back in March, Daphne, the daughter of TV personality and wellness expert Dr. Mehmet Oz, revealed she was pregnant and even put a creative twist on the gender reveal craze sweeping the nation. During an appearance on The Dish on Oz, Daphne was joined by her proud pops as she cut into two different plates of lasagna, which were filled with either pink or blue-dyed cheese.

Sure enough, this mom-to-be was thinking pink!

Oz and her hubby of nearly a decade are already parents to 5-year-old Philomena, 3-year-old Jovan and 1-year-old Domenica.