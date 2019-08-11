Scott Disick's client list now includes his own children!

On Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, the reality star turned house flipper undertook a passion project on behalf of kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. Specifically, after being inspired by a chic cabana, the father of three hoped to build his children a luxurious playhouse.

"This playhouse, obviously, isn't gonna be an ordinary playhouse," Lord Disick explained in a confessional. "It's definitely gonna be something a little unique and different."

The catch? Scott required ex Kourtney Kardashian's permission to build the special fixture in her backyard.

Thankfully, Scott and Kourtney have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship and were able to chat about the construction project.

"So, I'm here for a little bit of business," Scott relayed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "I wanted to build the kids this guest house."

"Guest house?" Kris Jenner's oldest replied.