How BH90210 Honored Luke Perry

BH90210 is finally here, featuring the main cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 reuniting for a fictional fan convention in the midst of fictional but also reality-inspired personal problems.

One member of the cast was, of course, missing, as Luke Perry passed away in March before filming could begin. He played Dylan McKay for seven seasons of the series, and had originally been planning on guest starring in the new reunion series before his death.

The premiere doesn't directly address Perry's death, but it does acknowledge him in a couple of different ways.