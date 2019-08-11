We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Finding luxurious makeup items for a good price is sometimes hard to come by.

Sometimes, however, it can be as easy as stopping by your local Target.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant recently created her own affordable makeup line called Everyhue Beauty, which is sold exclusively at the store where you can expect more and pay less. The collection features a variety of products catered to all skin types and colors.

"As I got older, I saw holes in the beauty business that needed to be filled as it related to women of color. We should all have the same option for our skin," the TV personality told E! News exclusively. "I was having a hard time finding a tinted moisturizer or foundation that matched my skin tone. I'm a lighter skinned black woman, but I have brown and yellow undertones."

The products featured in the line include concealer, tinted moisturizers and primer. And the items are all affordable and accessible regardless of your budget.

"Everyhue Beauty's signature product is our tinted moisturizer," Gizelle shared with us. "It's unique because it also has vitamins, aloe and SPF 25."

Check out of some of our favorites from the Everyhue collection below.