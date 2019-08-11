Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Married

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon!

The Bachelor Nation couple tied the knot in Newport in the groom's home state of Rhode Island on Sunday, PEOPLE reports. Of course, several members from their franchise family were there, including Nick Viall, Dean Unglert and couple Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Iaconetti and Haibon celebrated with their friends at a rehearsal dinner and party the night before the wedding. Guests posted a slew of pics on Instagram.

The dynamic duo's road to the altar has been a long one. Fans met Iaconetti on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and then met Haibon on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.

While neither snagged the final rose, they continued to look for love on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise. While the two went on a date, Haibon ended up dumping Iaconetti. Still, they remained friends and even had a few flings.

"I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise, which is why I said we're still going to be friends," he said during their The Story of Us YouTube video. "Like, it just didn't feel over."