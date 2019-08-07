Oh, what a tangled web Bachelor in Paradise is weaving.

On this season of the hit reality series, contestant Blake Horstmann has found himself in a bit of a sticky situation between fellow stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman. After arriving to the tropical location, it was revealed that Blake had been involved with both Caelynn and Kristina prior to the show, even hooking up with both of them during the same weekend at Stagecoach Festival in April.

On BiP, Caelynn claimed that she and Blake had been "talking" for "a couple months" after being set up by Colton Underwood. On the second night of the music festival, Caelynn and Blake hooked up, but it was later revealed that he hooked up with Kristina on the first night of Stagecoach.