The saga of Jussie Smollett is over for Fox. For now?

At the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, confirmed the embattled actor would not return for the upcoming sixth and final season of Empire despite his contract renewal.

Collier said they announced his contract renewal along with the sixth and final season renewal because Fox was still gathering "all the information" in an effort "to make a good decision at the time." But Collier reiterated Lee Daniels' previous comments and said, "Lee's right there are no plans for Jussie to return to Empire."