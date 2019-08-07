Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Getting Married Soon

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 10:14 AM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

Are wedding bells ringing for Kylie Jenner? Not so fast. 

With the reality star and makeup mogul's 22nd birthday just a few more days away, fans are paying extra attention to Stormi Webster's famous mom. On the heels of boyfriend Travis Scott's very impressive rosy display of affection, photos of the star reportedly boarding a plane with her famous beau have emerged. 

However, it's not the trip that's raising eyebrows, but an item that was loaded onto the plane: a garment bag with white feathers peeking out from the bottom, as can be seen in the photos published by TMZ. Speculation spurred over whether the white ensemble could be for a wedding between Jenner and Scott. While the rapper did tell his lady in a birthday note, "We're just getting started," a source tells E! News there are no nuptials on the schedule.

Kylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott in Sexy Vacation Photos

Plus, would Jenner and co. really let her wedding dress hang out out of a bag like that? We don't think so. Still, this is far from the first time the couple has sparked rumors of a secret wedding, considering Scott's penchant for calling Kylie "wifey" and the rings that have popped up on her hand. 

Whatever the case, we do know when the Grammy nominee proposes, it will be—as he told Rolling Stonein a "fire" way

Until then, here's a look back on all the times Kylie had fans guessing:

Kylie Jenner, Ring

Instagram

New Bling

The star shares her new bling while letting fans know what she and Travis Scott are doing for Stormi's first birthday. 

Kylie Jenner, Ring

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

New Year, New Ring

Kylie sparks engagement rumors after showing off a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Kylie Jenner, Ring

Instagram

Delicate and Delightful

Looking fresh-faced with minimal makeup, the 21-year-old beauty mogul reveals her dainty accessory on the ring finger. 

Kylie Jenner, Ring

Instagram

Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend

Sometimes, more is more and Kylie knows it. The reality TV star dazzles in all her bling. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Flashy

Ring alert! The couple holds hands after leaving a jewelry store.

Kylie Jenner

Snapchat

Custom-Made

The star shows off her special, custom-made ring that her beau and best friend, Jordyn Woods, gave her. It features Travis' initials.

Kylie Jenner, Ring

Instagram

Sneaky Kylie

The new mom holds her baby girl, Stormi, while also subtly revealing new bling on her ring finger.

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Ring Queen

The star shocks fans when she shares a new addition to her jewelry box.

Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!

