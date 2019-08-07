What Andy Cohen Really Thinks of Shannon Beador's New Boyfriend

Shannon Beador has a new man—and it looks like he has Andy Cohen's stamp of approval.

The Bravo host opened up about how he grilled The Real Housewives of Orange County star's beau on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Just so you know viewers, I gave him the third degree before the show and double thumbs-up," he said, later adding that he also "vetted him" with her co-star Tamra Judge.

"I texted Tamra and I go, 'I really like this guy,' and she goes, 'Isn't he great?'" Cohen continued. "'Cause I was like, 'Oh, Tamra will tell me the truth.'"

Beador met her boyfriend, who multiple outlets have identified as John Janssen, through mutual friends.

"We both went to the same college—USC—but we didn't meet then," she explained.

The Bravolebrity made their relationship Instagram official at the end of July. The news came almost two years after Beador announced her split from David Beador.