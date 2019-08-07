What Andy Cohen Really Thinks of Shannon Beador's New Boyfriend

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 7:36 AM
Shannon Beador has a new man—and it looks like he has Andy Cohen's stamp of approval.
The Bravo host opened up about how he grilled The Real Housewives of Orange County star's beau on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"Just so you know viewers, I gave him the third degree before the show and double thumbs-up," he said, later adding that he also "vetted him" with her co-star Tamra Judge.
"I texted Tamra and I go, 'I really like this guy,' and she goes, 'Isn't he great?'" Cohen continued. "'Cause I was like, 'Oh, Tamra will tell me the truth.'"
Beador met her boyfriend, who multiple outlets have identified as John Janssen, through mutual friends.
"We both went to the same college—USC—but we didn't meet then," she explained.
The Bravolebrity made their relationship Instagram official at the end of July. The news came almost two years after Beador announced her split from David Beador.
Fans watched the former spouses attempt to save their marriage after his cheating scandal. However, they ended up filing for divorce in December 2017.
"My divorce is finalized—and you'll see that this season—and we have 50/50 custody of the kids," Beador said. "You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship. That didn't work out with me. That being said, we're trying to co-parent the best we can."
The exes share three daughters: Stella, Sophie and Adeline. Beador also said she's never met her former husband's girlfriend.
"I would like to send a crew when you do," Cohen said.
In addition to talking about her new man, Beador shared her dating "dos and don'ts."
Watch the videos to see her interview.
