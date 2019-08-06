Dakota Johnsonand Chris Martin are putting rumors of a split to rest with their latest beach day.

Over the summer, speculation about their relationship ran rampant as the couple went into incognito mode. But now the couple is resurfacing to prove they—and their abs— are stronger than ever.

On Monday, the A-list pair took their love to the shores of the Hamptons on New York's Long Island. A lean-looking Dakota and Chris frolicked in the ocean for all to see, with Dakota getting a piggy back ride from Chris at one point. Later they were spotted walking across the sand, allowing onlookers to catch a glimpse of Dakota's red and black striped two-piece.

The multiple hugs, kisses and smiles from the artistic duo showed that they are very much still together, despite the gossip. Last week, a source confirmed to E! News, "They're planning to spend more time together later this summer."