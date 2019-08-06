"You're not going to be disappointed in this season," The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd promises.

Season 14 of the long-running reality show premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 on Bravo and there are some changes afoot. Along with Kelly, returning cast includes Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter. Mainstay Vicki Gunvalson is now a "friend" to the Housewives and Braunwyn Windham-Burke joins for the new season.

"It's going to be action-packed. We have good times, we have sad times," Kelly teases. "Everyone overcomes their personal stories."