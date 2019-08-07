Michelle Williams has been rocking variations of the pixie cut for years now, but recently showed off a new bob. What advice and product recommendations do you have for women (1) wanting to take the pixie plunge, (2) growing out their short hair or (3) are trying to rock their shorter hair without looking like "can I speak to the manager" mom hair?

I've always been a big supporter of hair change. And if it feels right for you, I say go for it. Have an in-depth consultation with your stylist to make tweaks suited specifically for you. There are so many variations (texturized, micro bang, blunt and undercut) that short hair can be right for many face shapes and hair textures.

I think it's important to have regular clean-ups during the growing-out process, to maintain some shape/style. Start growing most layers longer by just mainly trimming the bottom until you can cut your hair into a short bob...and then continue growing out from that point. Or for a more shagged style, just grow all the layers out evenly and maybe rock it with a shorter bang.

[For short hair] I like to take a flat iron and lightly straighten out some of the ends throughout. Then use a dry texture spray (one of my go-tos is Oribe Dry Texture Spray) to give it some volume. I'm also a huge fan of hair accessories. Throw in clips from Lelet NY or a headband from Lele Sadoughi, and you'll be the chicest girl around town.