Congratulations are in order for LC!

Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell have welcomed a baby boy into the world. The fashion designer announced the news on Instagram Wednesday afternoon with the caption, "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!"

The couple is already parents to son Liam James Tell, 2.

The Hills alumna first shared news of her second pregnancy in April, posting a sweet photo of her bump writing, "It's been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

Their former party of three has experience in expanding. In June, the fashion designer revealed they had adopted a puppy. "Another little one has joined our pack," she wrote. "Thanks @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!"