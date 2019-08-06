MLS; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 11:18 AM
MLS; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Nick Jonas is on the move.
The Jonas Brothers star recently sold his Beverly Hills bachelor pad for $6.9 million, a listing for the house confirms. According to records for the listing, Jonas purchased the house back in April 2018 for $6.5 million, prior to his marriage to Priyanka Chopra. The 3,143 square foot home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The contemporary pad also comes with a gorgeous pool, floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views.
Back in November, shortly before he tied the knot with Chopra, Jonas posed for photos on his property while showing off his gift to his groomsmen, Lime Bike scooters.
The house, built in 2015, is located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is home to many celebs.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
According to TMZ, after selling his home, Jonas and Chopra are now looking to buy a new place together in the $20 million range.
The couple has been very open about wanting to start a family together. Following their wedding in late 2018, Jonas shared on Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, "I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."
And now it sounds like the couple is looking to buy a home for their future family!
