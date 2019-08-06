Tom Brady Shades Gwyneth Paltrow Over Lifestyle Brand Comparison

It doesn't sound like Tom Brady is into this comparison.

As the cover star of the September issue of Men's Health, the famed quarterback took readers inside a day in the life of what has become his annual summer boot camp in the Bahamas. There, with the help of his longtime trainer, the New England Patriots star player gears up for the new season using the same method at the heart of his budding fitness and lifestyle brand: TB12.

During his interview with the magazine, the writer compared Brady to fellow mogul Gwyneth Paltrow, whose company Goop infamously shook up the lifestyle category. As the writer pointed out, both are walking examples of their brands and face mixed reactions for who they are and what they promote.

However, according to the article, Brady scrunched his face at the comparison to Paltrow. Per the writer, the athlete emphasized "you don't need to be like a cyborg" to be healthy.