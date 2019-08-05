Let the countdown begin!

There are t-minus five days until Kylie Jenner's fabulous 22nd birthday and the celebrations are already underway. On Monday morning, the Kylie Cosmetics founder woke up to a literal houseful of red roses. As she walked into the foyer of the stylish home, the makeup mogul stepped onto a bed of rose petals that covered the floor. On a note the 21-year-old shared with her followers, it read, "Happy birthday!!! We're just getting started."

J'Adore Les Fleurs tells E! News that because of the size of the space, the rose petals in the video would cost approximately $25,000.

It's unclear who enjoyed the luxurious gift more, Kylie or her daughter, Stormi Webster? In videos of Kylie marveling over the thousands of petals, little Stormi is seen playing in the background. At one point she throws a handful of petals into the air and watches as they shower down.