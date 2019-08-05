Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm a Possible Collab With Katy Perry and Selena Gomez?

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 4:50 PM

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, 2011 American Music Awards

Christopher Polk/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA

In case there was ever any doubt, the Swifties are in countdown mode. 

With only weeks remaining until Taylor Swiftdrops her seventh studio album, aptly titled Lover, the pop star is busy sending her fans down a rabbit hole of endless Easter eggs. Taylor's latest riddle? A set of colorful friendship bracelets posted to social media on Monday, which has some fans convinced Lover will include a track featuring Swift's longtime bestie Selena Gomez, and former foe Katy Perry

Let us explain. 

Speculation surrounding the possible collaboration reached an all-time high when an alleged attendee of Swift's recent secret session (a private album listening party where fans in attendance are handpicked by Swift herself) claimed that the trio of pop star's lent their vocals to a song about "female empowerment." 

Some fans were quick to shoot down such a rumor—after all, guests are expected to keep their lips sealed and any leaks from the secret sessions are practically impossible to confirm.

Watch

Taylor Swift's Archer Easter Eggs: Joe Alwyn & What Else?

Others had a completely different theory, which could be supported by Taylor's arm candy.

One of the bracelets reads "CAT," a seemingly obvious nod to Taylor's affinity for felines and upcoming role in the musical's film adaptation. But as one fan theorized, it could be a reference to Katy's fanbase, which call themselves "KatyCats."

SelGo comes into play with Taylor's "FEARLESS" bracelet, which the fan pointed out is a word featured predominantly on her Instagram profile. "Light, space, zest," Selena's bio reads. "That's God. With him on my side I'm FEARLESS, afraid of no one and nothing."

Of course, Fearless is also the title of Swift's second album, and there are clear connections between the other bracelets and Swift's life. 

It's highly unlikely T. Swift will confirm or deny the rumors prior to Lover's release on Aug. 23, but that shouldn't discourage Swifties from continuing their hunt. 

Check out even more secrets revealed at Taylor's Lover secret sessions here

