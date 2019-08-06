Five weddings. Four babies. One unforgettable summer.

Now that the emotional rollercoaster that is The Bachelorette has finished its run, it's time for some fun in the sun on Bachelor in Paradise, which returned for its sixth season on Monday night.

Bachelor in Paradise is sort of like the hit ABC franchise's younger, wilder cousin, who comes to visit and turns your life upside down for a few weeks; it's not there for a long time, just a good time, spending just enough time with you before it wears out its welcome.

But over the course of the spinoff's five-year run, it has slowly transitioned from end-of-summer filler content to The Bachelor's secret weapon, fueling fans' insatiable appetite for all things Bachelor Nation. It's the ultimate guilty pleasure and has become the unexpected hit of The Bachelor franchise that no one saw coming when it premiered in 2014.