by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 9:30 AM
The transformation of Scott Disick.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, the 36-year-old sits down with ex Kourtney Kardashian to talk about his transformation from partying Lord Disick to devoted dad. This conversation comes about as Disick develops a new play house for his children with Kardashian—something he likely wouldn't have done in his early days of fatherhood.
"I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I'm not cool or young anymore," the father of three relays. "Now, I couldn't be happier. I'll be honest, I would've never imagined driving the kids to school and stuff. But now, I like it."
In fact, these days, Scott is more than happy to be Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick's "cool dad."
"It was really, really, really difficult at first. I did not know how to be a dad and how to take care of kids and how to be there for them," Disick adds in a confessional. "I feel pretty confident that I'm able to now and it's great."
As Kourtney highlights during their chat, Scott previously struggled with depression and couldn't "appreciate" what he had. This point seemingly rings true with Scott, who notes that losing his parents took an emotional toll on him.
"You've definitely come a long way," the Poosh founder states. "I'm very proud of you."
While things have changed quite a bit, Scott is happy to still have Kourtney in his life as a co-parent.
"It's great that I'm still able to have Kourtney in my life and we can still co-exist and raise our three children together," the Flip It Like Disick star concludes.
See Scott and Kourtney's candid chat in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Flip It Like Disick Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
