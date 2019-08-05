RETURNS
Here's Proof True Thompson and Dream Kardashian Are Living Their Best Lives This Summer

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 9:45 AM

True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Looks like we need to take some lessons from True Thompson and Dream Kardashian on how to properly live it up this summer. 

Over the weekend, the famous cousins were soaking up the sun, as evidenced by snaps shared by True's mama and Dream's dad, siblings Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, online. 

Judging by the photos, it looks like the cousins spent time together enjoying the outdoors, including playing in water sprinklers. The stylish tots rocked some adorable swimwear for the occasion with True sporting a white hat and cherry print swimsuit while Dream donned a floral swimsuit with purple sunglasses and a wide-brimmed sun hat. Très chic!

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over True Thompson's Adorable Pool Dance

"My little lady acts like she's 50 years old," dad Rob joked of his only child's outfit on Twitter. 

True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Instagram

With the youngsters less than two years apart, it's no surprise they get along so well. In fact, Dream's mom Blac Chyna recently revealed to Us Weekly that True is her daughter's favorite cousin.

And it certainly shows! Back in June, Khloe shared more sweet snaps of the two little ladies sweetly bonding. "BFF Cousins," the Good American mogul wrote on Instagram at the time. 

As Grandma Kris Jenner perfectly put it, "This is EVERYTHING."

