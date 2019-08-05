Bam Margera is seeking help from Dr. Phil.

The 39-year-old pro-skateboarder and Jackass star, who checked out of rehab earlier this year, posted a series of emotional videos on social media over the weekend. In a number of the posts, Margera begged the TV host to help him, saying that Dr. Phil is the "only person" he'll believe after his prior rehab stints.

"Dr. Phil, I've seen 28 doctors, I've been to four rehabs," Margera said in one video. "When I went to my last rehab, they put me on more medication than I was on when I was out. When I'm out, I have Adderall and then some weird s--t, I'll tell ya all about it. I don't know what works and what doesn't."