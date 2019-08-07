by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 8:00 AM
Hayley's emotional relationship with food and exercise started in the second grade.
"My dad was an alcoholic and he was very abusive towards me. It was physical, emotional and verbal," explains the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian participant in this emotional clip from Sunday's new episode. Continuing, she tells host Khloe Kardashian, "I lived in fear of my father. And then that's like, when the eating started kicking in."
Unbeknownst to her mother—the family "breadwinner," which meant she wasn't home as often as Hayley's father was—the violence worsened as Hayley got older. It continued into her high school years, until she found a way to record one of the incidents on camera.
After relaying the footage to her mom, "she finally kicked him out," Hayley remembers, adding that, for the first time in a long time, she "felt safer" and was able to focus on her own health and healing at last. She was working out, eating right and ultimately lost "100 pounds over like, a two-year time period."
But that's not the end of her story. When Hayley's mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer just a handful of years later, her father moved back in to help support the family. During her sit-down with Khloe, Hayley calls the experience "a nightmare," ending in her mother's passing seven months ago.
"Losing my mom was definitely the hardest day of my life," Hayley tells the camera, before going on to say the loss catalyzed a new kind of emotional eating habit for her, and it seems to be the one that brought her in today. "Eating the food that reminded me of her, I'd feel like my mom was there eating it with me," she explains to Khloe, who understands where she's coming from. "And so I gained over 50 pounds in less than four months."
"I was like that when my dad died. I am an emotional eater so I can totally relate to that," recalls the host. "'Cause I gained so much weight overnight, too. You just don't realize it."
