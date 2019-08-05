How Lil Nas X Is Changing the World of Hip-Hop

It's been a big year for Lil Nas X.

According to GQ Hype, the 20-year-old rapper spent last summer finishing up school and struggling to hold down jobs at theme parks and restaurant chains. Now, he's making Billboard history. Just last week, his hit "Old Town Road" secured the no. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart for the 17th week in a row—breaking records previously held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito."

"I'm happy it's become a part of so many people's lives," he told the magazine. "Kids are going to grow up with that song and play it to remember these times, which makes me feel amazing."

However, Lil Nas X's road to success wasn't an easy one.

"Last year, in October, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what I could be, I went looking for beats on YouTube," he recently wrote on Instagram. "I remember clicking on so many generic-sounding beats trying to find the right one for me. When suddenly I came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. I immediately knew I would make something special out of it!"